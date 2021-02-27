Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY opened at $204.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

