Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $215.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

