Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 173 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $712,907.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,416 shares of company stock worth $3,247,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $87.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

