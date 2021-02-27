Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading Down 5.6% Following Weak Earnings

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares fell 5.6% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.20. 5,653,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,169,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

