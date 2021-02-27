Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.82.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

