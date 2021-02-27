Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $78.89, with a volume of 1751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

About Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.