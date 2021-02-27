Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTEU opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

