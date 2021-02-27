Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Owens Corning stock opened at $81.02 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

