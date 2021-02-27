Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

