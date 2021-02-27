Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,229 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. AMETEK accounts for 0.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,153.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

