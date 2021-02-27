Otter Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for about 2.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 763,612 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 467,782 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 281,450 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.95. 303,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,780. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

