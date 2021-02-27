OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €51.56 ($60.66) and last traded at €51.24 ($60.28). 36,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.20 ($60.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.53.

About OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

