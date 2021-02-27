Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

OR opened at $9.99 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.