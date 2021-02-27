Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.1 million.Orthofix Medical also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 132,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

