O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $72,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $447.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.