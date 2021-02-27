Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RPM International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RPM International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $79.64 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

