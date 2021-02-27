Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

NYSE LII opened at $279.77 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.69.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.