Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

CMG opened at $1,442.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,468.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,338.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

