Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of FOX by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 68,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

