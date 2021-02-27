Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 7,362 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,362 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 38.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $515.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.17. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

