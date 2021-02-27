Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.35

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.35 and last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 295966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

The firm has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 644,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

