Opus Trading Up 174.1% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $528,908.49 and $20.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 174.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.38 or 0.00713754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00028946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00040857 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

