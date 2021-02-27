Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $192.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.16. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.