Oppenheimer Weighs in on BioLineRx Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

