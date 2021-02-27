Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. Opera updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPRA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 349,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,812. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPRA. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

