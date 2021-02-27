Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $155,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

