ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319,213 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $13,671,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $44.29 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

