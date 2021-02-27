OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.19. Approximately 1,409,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,366,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

Several analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Get OneMain alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.68%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.