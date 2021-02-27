One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 569,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 652,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 million, a P/E ratio of 161.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.