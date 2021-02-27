ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 184,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 177,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

