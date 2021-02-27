ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 239.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 67.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

