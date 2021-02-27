Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 282.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,315,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $72.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

