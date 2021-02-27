OKB Price Up 15.7% This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. OKB has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $455.78 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $18.08 or 0.00038059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.58 or 0.00721320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040935 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.