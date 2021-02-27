OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. 2,400,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.