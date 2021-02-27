Offshift (XFT) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $171,135.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $5.79 or 0.00012393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,854.80 or 1.00329467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00103512 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

