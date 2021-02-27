Offshift Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.07 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for $6.17 or 0.00012915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $11.07 million and $458,797.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.92 or 0.99851769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00112726 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.