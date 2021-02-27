Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 10.4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price fell 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $8.00. 15,064,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 78,421,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
