Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 10.4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price fell 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $8.00. 15,064,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 78,421,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

