Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 11.8%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) shares were down 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 869,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 370,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Oblong alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.52% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.