Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

