Nxt (NXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.69 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00020995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006440 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.