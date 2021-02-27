(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Eight Capital

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$5.55 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NXE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on (NXE.V) from C$5.60 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday.

(NXE.V) has a 52-week low of C$1.73 and a 52-week high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

