Nvwm LLC Raises Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guardant Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $147.18 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $879,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

