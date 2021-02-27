Nvwm LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Cummins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 109,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $253.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

