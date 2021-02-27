Nvwm LLC Increases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 159,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.