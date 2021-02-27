Nvwm LLC Acquires 4,740 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

