NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.81.

NUVSF stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

