NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.78 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and $37.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00480584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00069516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00080565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00464005 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

