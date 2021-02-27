Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.36

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $62.79, with a volume of 2992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

