NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.33

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

