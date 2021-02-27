Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.70.

TSE NPI opened at C$42.25 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The firm has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

